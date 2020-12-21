Barcelona’s Koeman blasts Real Madrid penalty decision: “9 out of 10 people in Madrid would have called a penalty, but the referee did not”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has hit out at the referee’s decision not to award Eibar a penalty against Real Madrid on Sunday night after an apparent Sergio Ramos handball.

Madrid ran out 3-1 victors over Eibar in Sunday’s La Liga clash but the most controversial moment came with six minutes left on the clock when Los Blancos captain Ramos appeared to have the ball strike his arm in the penalty area.

Esto, en la mejor Liga del mundo, no es penalti. Resulta que es posición natural del brazo. Ni lo vio el árbitro ni lo quiso ver el VAR… pic.twitter.com/hSZx8bSuO2 — moisESPN (@moillorens) December 20, 2020

The incident proved to be decisive in terms of the result as the scoreline was poised at 2-1 at the time and the fallout has been at the forefront of Spanish football news in the time since.

Koeman used his pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek clash against Real Valladolid to focus on the incident, calling the decision into question and even saying that most Madridistas would have thought it was penalty.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, Koeman told reporters: “I don’t understand. As I said that day against Madrid, I do not want to repeat it. 9 out of 10 people in Madrid would have called a penalty, but the referee did not.

“For my part I think it is a penalty, but that is all. The referee and his VAR team decided otherwise, and I respect that. But yes, if they ask me then yes, it’s a penalty.”

Madrid now sit second in the table with 29 points from 14 matches while Barcelona languish in fifth – eight points further back, but having played one game less.