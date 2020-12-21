Barcelona midfielder wanted by La Liga rival on loan deal

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena could be on his way out of the Camp Nou in the January transfer window with Getafe hopeful of concluding a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

The details are outlined by a report in El Mundo Deportivo, who claim that the central midfielder will be allowed to leave by the Blaugrana while the Madrid-based Azulones are pursuing his signature.

Alena joined Real Betis on a temporary loan deal in the previous January window, where he made 19 appearances – scoring one goal – before returning to the Camp Nou while his future is now once again the subject of Barcelona transfer news.

The 22-year-old has started just one game to date this campaign – a European dead rubber at Dynamo Kiev – while he has been restricted to just two substitute appearances in La Liga.

La Masia youth graduate Alena made 27 first-team appearances for the Catalan giants in the 2018/19 campaign after being promoted from their B team but fell from prominence thereafter.

Marc Cucurella swapped the Catalan club for Getafe last season.