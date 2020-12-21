Atletico Madrid “not ready” to start with Suarez, Costa and Joao Felix, warns Simeone

This current version of Atletico Madrid has more goal threat than it has in previous seasons but Diego Simeone has warned his side are “not ready” to start with their three star forwards.

The Atleti boss was responding to a question on whether it would be possible to play summer signing Luis Suarez alongside both Diego Costa and Joao Felix in the same starting line-up.

The club have yet to start all three together in the same XI but with Costa and Suarez now returning to fitness, it is inevitable that Atletico Madrid news may gravitate towards which players will be starting regularly.

Costa has started just two La Liga games this season but has two goals to his name – including in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Elche.

Simeone told reporters at his pre-match press conference ahead of the midweek trip to Real Sociedad, in quotes carried by Marca: “I think that the team is not ready to start with them all at once, but we can finish with them. The match in Vigo was a reference for us.

“It is a shame that Diego was injured, but they are all dangerous forwards so can they all play together. You must be patient and exploit the talents of each of the players we have. The important thing is to ensure that when they are available to have them on the pitch.”

Atleti only picked up one point over two games against La Real last season and will be hopeful of building on that this time around.

Image via Ace Football