Atletico Madrid face La Liga title test at Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid will go toe to toe with La Liga title rivals Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium as they look to stay on top of the pile in the Spanish top-flight in midweek.

Diego Simeone’s side are currently leading the way in La Liga after a strong start to the 2020/21 campaign, with just one defeat from 12 games so far.

That loss came against rivals Real Madrid at the start of December in a result which upset the form book.

Los Blancos poor form hinted at an Atletico win pre-game, but shock results can play a key role in the outcome.

Los Rojiblancos recovered from that loss to win 3-1 at home to Elche last weekend and preserve their lead at the summit.

However, a midweek trip to the Basque Country could see them knocked off their perch, if Real Madrid better their result in a home tie with Granada 24 hours later.

La Real also started the season in eye catching fashion, but they have fallen much harder than Atletico in recent weeks, with six draws and two defeats in all competitions ahead of this one.

If Imanol Alguacil’s team lose against Atletico they could potentially reach a turning point in their season and slip out of the Top Four.

A bad result could potentially have ramifications for their business in the January transfer window, with the club unlikely to sanction a spending spree if they are in danger of missing out on the Champions League in 2021/22.

A win for Atletico could trigger a straight shootout between themselves and Real Madrid in the race for the title in 2021.

Conversely, if Atletico are in a position to push Zinedine Zidane’s team all the way in the second half of the campaign, Simeone can block any exits for his key stars in the mid-season window.

Reports from Diario AS claim Simeone has rebuffed an offer from Manchester United for Kieran Trippier, but Mario Hermoso, Saul Niguez and Lucas Torreira will all be subject to exit speculation.

So much is riding on this trip to San Sebastien, with a positive result for La Real reigniting their title chasing confidence.

Whilst three points for the visitors would send a message to Real Madrid about their intentions for the race ahead.

Simeone’s team have been back to their best this season, with just five goals conceded, and with Mikel Oyarzabal and David Silva missing through injury, the hosts could find it difficult to break through.

On the flip side, Atletico will be happy to soak up pressure and allow La Real to try and probe for openings and hit them on the counter attack.

Despite claims that Luis Suarez, Diego Costa and Joao Felix are not yet ready to start matches together, Simeone will be confident the trio can play some part in breaking down Sociedad.

A crunch game awaits for both sides in their final game before Christmas with more than just three points on the line at the Anoeta.