Zinedine Zidane happy with his Real Madrid squad options ahead of the end of 2021

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted he is confident his squad can survive a testing run of games before the end of 2020.

Los Blancos moved up to second in the La Liga table, with a fourth straight victory, as they won 3-1 away at Eibar this weekend.

His side looked tired in the closing stages at the Estadio Iprura, and the French boss was forced to make changes, with Marco Asensio and Federico Valverde both coming on as late substitutes.

Zidane’s side face a home game against Granada and a trip to Elche to complete the calendar year but Zidane is happy with his options.

“The first 20 minutes we have been spectacular but in the end having these players to come on has made it easier,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“There will be changes to the team in the next week for sure, because we have many games.

“We have rotated a little less now but I will count on everyone moving forward.”

Valverde is likely to come into the starting line up in the forthcoming games as the Uruguayan international eases his way back to full fitness.

Marcelo could also come into Zidane’s starting plans with Luka Jovic, Asensio and Martin Odegaard also in line to see some first team action.