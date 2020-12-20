WATCH: Eibar’s Kike Garcia nets wonder goal against Real Madrid

Eibar have hauled themselves right back into their crunch La Liga tie with Real Madrid thanks to a spectacular goal from Kike Garcia.

Los Blancos have dominated the opening half an hour at the Estadio Iprura, with some ruthless finishing from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric powering them into an early 2-0 lead.

However, the hosts have worked hard to stay in the game in the first 45 minutes, with club captain Garcia lashing a superb 25-yard effort past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez cheaply gave away possession out wide and Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side quickly worked the ball into Garcia to unleash a swirling effort into the top corner.

Kike Garcia with an amazing curler! 😍 What a way to get Eibar back in it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MWX1ux6lju — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 20, 2020

That goal has dented the visitors confidence of securing a straightforward win away in the Basque Country and Zidane could be forced to make some changes at the break in order to preserve their narrow lead.

Images via Getty Images