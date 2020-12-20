Takefusa Kubo linked with Real Madrid return in 2021

Villarreal midfielder Takefusa Kubo could cut short his loan deal from La Liga rivals Real Madrid in January.

The Japanese international joined the Yellow Submarine on a season long loan from Zinedine Zidane’s side at the start of the current campaign.

However, he has struggled to regularly force his way into Unai Emery’s side in recent weeks with just two league starts from 14 games so far in 2020/21.

According to reports from Diario AS, Emery is considering a move into the winter transfer market to source a replacement for injured midfielder Vicente Iborra.

That could mean bringing a non-EU player into the squad for the second half of the campaign, with Kubo currently occupying one of the squad’s designated spots.

Zidane has previously stated his hopes for Kubo becoming a future star for Real Madrid but his first team chances are likely to be limited if he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.