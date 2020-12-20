Real Madrid up to second in La Liga with 3-1 Eibar win

Real Madrid have moved up to second place in the La Liga table thanks to a 3-1 win away at Eibar.

Zinedine Zidane’s side extended their winning league run to four games in the Basque Country via goals from Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez.

Early goals from Benzema and Modric put the dominant Los Blancos in the driving seat inside the first half an hour at the Estadio Ipurua.

However, Kike Garcia’s spectacular strike dragged the hosts back into the tie before the break.

Zidane’s side were forced to weather a storm of Eibar pressure after the restart, as Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side smelt blood against the defending champions.

Substitute Marco Asensio did almost wrap up the win, as he fired a fantastic free kick against the post, before utility man Vazquez made the result safe in added time as he slotted home Benzema’s pass inside the box.

Images via Getty Images