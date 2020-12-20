Lyon name their price for Barcelona target Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is edging closer to a move to Barcelona according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Lyon, his club, are said to be willing to lower their asking price for the Dutchman to about €5m in a bid to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires in the summer.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in the forward and Lyon would like one of them to take them off their hands with a fee rather than for free.

This would suit Barcelona, who would find it difficult to compete with PSG when it came to the size of the signing-on bonus that accompanies signing as a free agent.

Depay is said to be Ronald Koeman‘s number one target, with the pair having worked together for the Dutch national team. He had an agreement with the club in the summer but Lyon’s asking price, €25m, was deemed too steep.

Depay has scored eight goals in 15 games this season, captaining Lyon and serving as joint top-scorer. His last goal was an audacious Panenka penalty against Nice.

Depay’s relationship with the Lyon supporters has become strained with the forward publicly challenging them after some criticised his performances following his decision to not renew his contract at the club.

Barcelona are also said to be working on a deal to sign Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia, another player whose contract expires this coming summer. Their idea is also to agree a similar price to bring him in this winter.

