Joan Laporta targets Hector Bellerin return in Barcelona presidential campaign

Prospective Barcelona club president Joan Laporta is rumoured to be targeting a move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin if he is elected in 2021.

Laporta, who served as club president during Pep Guardiola trophy laden spell in charge in Catalonia, with a seven year stint from 2003 to 2010.

He has signalled to challenge Victor Font in next year’s elections as the Catalan giants look to source a replacement for Josep Bartomeu, with Carlos Tusquets interim charge set to end.

Laporta has promised to oversee a renewed spending package at the Camp Nou with a host of transfer targets being linked to the club if he takes office.

According to reports from the Sunday Mirror, Bellerin is on his list of possible options, with the Spanish international rumoured to be open to returning to his home city.

Bellerin came through the club’s famed La Masia academy system before joining the Gunners as a 16-year old in 2011.

Bellerin’s current contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2023, but he could be persuaded to move on if Ronald Koeman can offer him a regular starting spot in his plans.