David Alaba given green light to negotiate pre-contract with new club

David Alaba still hasn’t signed a new deal with Bayern Munich and is free to negotiate with whomever he chooses come January first according to Diario AS.

Alaba has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge‘s recent comments about his future will only serve to heighten speculation.

Image courtesy of Football London

Chairman of Bayern’s board of directors, Rummenigge has apparently given him the green light to negotiate a new future outside of Bavaria.

“Bayern did everything possible to reach an agreement,” Rummenigge explained. “We had many conversations but we wanted an answer from him by the end of October.

“It didn’t happen and now I don’t know whether we’ll resume negotiations. What I want to make clear is that our offer reflected how much we want him, but he didn’t accept it.”

Rummenigge was asked whether Madrid could be Alaba’s destination but refused to engage in speculation. “I don’t know about the rumours,” he said. “He’s free to negotiate with whoever he wants from January 1st.”

Image courtesy of Bayern Strikes

Born in Vienna to a Nigerian father and a mother from the Philippines, Alaba came through the youth system at Bayern after being poached from Rapid Vienna at 16.

Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, it’s been the club he’s spent his entire professional career. Alaba has won nine Bundesliga titles in Germany, as well as six German Cups, three German Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and one Club World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Transfermarkt