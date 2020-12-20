Brais Mendez brace helps Celta Vigo to victory over Alaves

Celta Vigo beat Alaves 2-0 in this afternoon’s clash at Balaidos. Local boy Brais Mendez opened the scoring in the 19th minute before scoring his and Celta’s second eleven minutes from time.

Image courtesy of Deportivo Alaves

Celta came into the game in tenth, level with Real Betis, a point ahead of Valencia and a point behind Athletic Club. They’re now in seventh, a point behind Sevilla in sixth and ahead of Granada in eighth.

Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet has worked wonders since taking charge and looks to be the man to liberate a talented but underperforming squad. The defeat leaves Alaves in 16th, just a point off Getafe and the relegation zone.

Image courtesy of Celta Vigo

Celta have now won their last five games. They’ve scored at least twice in their last five league matches and kept clean sheets in their last four.

Featured image courtesy of La Liga