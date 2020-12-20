Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele offers fitness boost

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has returned to full training this weekend in a timely boost for Ronald Koeman, ahead of the club’s busy end of year fixture pile up.

The French international has endured a injury wrecked time at the Camp Nou, following his 2017 move from Borussia Dortmund, with an estimated 84 games missed, as per data from Transfermrkt.com.

His latest setback has focused on a long standing hamstring injury, after aggravating the issue in the 2-1 defeat to Cadiz earlier this month.

He has not featured since then, but according to reports from Marca, he is now back in training and could make a swift return to first team action in the coming weeks.

The report states he is unlikely to be ready in time to face Real Valladolid in midweek La Liga action, but he could be pencilled in to return to the line up against Eibar next weekend, in La Bluagrana’s final game of 2020.