Zinedine Zidane confirms no update on his Real Madrid contract

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he is not in currently talks to extend his contract at the club.

The French coach returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2019 on a deal which ties him to Los Blancos until the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, on the back of their La Liga title win last season, and an improving run of form in recent weeks in the current campaign, speculation has opened up on whether he will extend his second spell in charge.

But despite claims club president Florentino Perez has reached out over a new contract, Zidane confirmed he is not focusing on anything other than the task at hand.

“I have nothing in mind, I have a contract until 2022 and I will not ask for anything,” he told reporters from Marca ahead of their weekend trip to Eibar.

“Every moment here is great and I am fortunate to say I am in the best club in the world.

“I hope that the players will stay and he build more success.”

Zidane’s side could potentially move to second in the La Liga table with a win in Basque Country, with rivals Atletico Madrid currently leading the way after winning against Elche.

Real Madrid will then end 2020 with a home game against Granada and testing trip to Elche on December 23 and 30 respectively.