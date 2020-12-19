Barcelona La Liga

Watch: Mouctar Diakhaby gives Valencia the lead at Barcelona

Barcelona host Valencia at Camp Nou this afternoon in a game that could confirm the Blaugrana have turned a corner rather than hit upon another false dawn.

Valencia have drawn three and lost one since they beat Real Madrid 4-1 at Mestalla but remain capable of performing against anyone on their day, especially if they have a shot at upsetting a historic rival.

Image courtesy of FC Barcelona

Barcelona have been on a good run after a shaky start, beating Levante and Real Sociedad in consecutive matches at Camp Nou and climbing up the table.

Ronald Koeman spent 34 games in charge of Valencia during the 2007/08 season, winning the Copa del Rey only to be dismissed five days later. He’s never hidden his annoyance at the way that exit was handled and will be gunning for revenge.

Image courtesy of Valencia CF

Valencia struck first blood, opening the scoring inside the first half-an-hour. Carlos Soler lifted a corner kick into the box to be met by a Mouctar Diakhaby header. The French player was completely free in the box after losing Antoine Griezmann.

Featured image courtesy of Valencia CF

  1. Derrick says:
    19th December 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Just what is wrong with Barcelona? they are struggling to make real gains. What is the reason of having Braithwaite and Griezmann on the side, they make so many mistakes and Griezmann wasting potential passes. Barcelona vs. Valencia, Valencia is a typical example of how easy it is to play football with a good result. Barcelona just have to have all those passes and make it difficult for themselves.

