Ronald Koeman slams concentration issues in Valencia draw

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was left frustrated by his side’s lack of concentration in their 2-2 La Liga draw with rivals Valencia.

Goals from Lionel Messi and Ronald Araujo ensured La Blaugrana extended their unbeaten domestic run to three games, but Koeman was frustrated at letting Los Che back into the game in the second half.

Maxi Gomez secured a point for Javi Gracia’s visitors, with 20 minutes left at the Camp Nou, and Koeman was under no illusions as to why his team failed to hold onto their lead.

“It was a difficult game. We came back, but we have to be more focused,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We had chances, but we weren’t focused in certain areas and that has cost us.

“They defended well. But we didn’t create as many chances as we wanted.”

That result moves Barcelona up two places in the table, from 8th to 6th place, with Koeman’s team now four points outside of the Champions League qualification spots.

Barcelona could end 2020 inside the Top Four if they can pick up positive results in their final two games of the calendar year, with a midweek trip to Real Valladolid followed by a home game against Eibar.

Images via Getty Images