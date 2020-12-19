Financial pressures hampering Paris Saint-Germain’s ability to retain Kylian Mbappe

The Coronavirus-induced economic crisis has affected the entire football world, even the mega-rich elite of which Paris Saint-Germain are inarguably a part.

PSG accumulated losses of €100m last season that could hit €200m due to Mediapro’s termination of their television rights contract and the lack of income in stadium revenue according to a report in Diario AS.

This means that PSG could be forced to turn to the transfer market to turn a profit. Julian Draxler is expected to be one of the first out the door, available for a fee in the region of €25m.

Another thought to be disposable is Leandro Paredes. His sale wouldn’t be opposed by coach Thomas Tuchel and is thought to be gettable for a touch closer to €30m.

It could also pave the way for Kylian Mbappe to make his long-mooted move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s yet to renew his deal with the Parisian club and is said to desire to hit the same salary scale as Neymar Junior, an operation that could prove difficult in a year as financially challenging as 2020.

The word from Paris is still that they believe they can solve the situation, however, and expect to be able to retain both Mbappe and Neymar beyond the expiration of their current deals in 2022 despite aggressive interest from Madrid.

