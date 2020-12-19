Castilla squad in quarantine after player tests positive for Coronavirus

Castilla have suffered yet again from the Coronavirus according to a report in Diario AS.

The squad and entire coaching staff of the Real Madrid subsidiary are in quarantine after a Castilla player tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Twitter

The club cancelled this Saturday’s scheduled friendly against Unionistas de Salamanca and are scheduled to play next against Sanse on January 10th.

Madrid are said to have told their players to observe the full ten days of quarantine even though the other players tested negative in the PCR test.

Image courtesy of Sky Sports.

This isn’t the first time Castilla have had a positive case in the squad. They postponed their clash with Rayo Majahonda on October 30th when three players tested positive, playing it on November 15th and losing 1-0.

Madrid are keen to deal with the positive case with a strict quarantine to prevent the spread of cases at Valdebebas, the training facility Castilla share with the first team.

Featured image courtesy of The Irish Times.