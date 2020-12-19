Barcelona loanee’s career in danger after horrific injury

Moussa Wague, a Senegalese right back on loan at PAOK from Barcelona, suffered what could be a career-ending injury in a match against Aris Thessaloniki according to Diario Sport.

Wague injured himself trying to prevent a goal-bound effort and shattered his right knee in the process. The defender is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Image courtesy of 90min.

Wague’s knee collided with the goalpost as he was trying to prevent Aris’ second goal. He was subsequently removed from the game on a stretcher.

The medical examinations revealed that Wague ruptured the patellar tendon and the lateral, posterior and anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The news is particularly hard to take given how well the Barcelona loanee was performing, said to be playing to a high standard in Greece. Wague has played eleven games for the club so far this season in both the league and Europa League.

Image courtesy of FC Barcelona Noticias.

Wague is currently preparing to return to Barcelona to undergo an operation. Medical sources are said to estimate he’ll be out for at least a year, with some indicating there are serious doubts he’ll ever be able to resume his career at the elite.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona.