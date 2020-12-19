Barcelona and Valencia name teams ahead of afternoon clash at Camp Nou

Barcelona host Valencia at Camp Nou this afternoon in a game that could confirm the Blaugrana have turned a corner rather than hit upon another false dawn.

Valencia have drawn three and lost one since they beat Real Madrid 4-1 at Mestalla but remain capable of performing against anyone on their day, especially if they have a shot at upsetting a historic rival.

Barcelona have been on a good run after a shaky start, beating Levante and Real Sociedad in consecutive matches at Camp Nou and climbing up the table.

Ronald Koeman spent 34 games in charge of Valencia during the 2007/08 season, winning the Copa del Rey only to be dismissed five days later. He’s never hidden his annoyance at the way that exit was handled and will be gunning for revenge.

Frenkie de Jong was dropped due to a slight niggle, with Philippe Coutinho coming in to replace him. Koeman decided to continue with the youthful centre-back pairing of Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza at the expense of Clement Lenglet.

