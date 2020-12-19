Atletico Madrid Femenino gain revenge against Real Madrid Femenino in Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid‘s men may have stumbled at Valdebebas last weekend against Real Madrid but their female counterparts got the job done.

Atletico Madrid Femenino beat Real Madrid Femenino 1-0 thanks to a fifth minute strike from Dutch player Merel van Dongen, a new signing in the Spanish capital having joined from Real Betis.

Image courtesy of Atletico Madrid Femenino

The result takes them within a point of Madrid in the league table to fourth place. If Madrid had managed to secure the victory they would have taken top spot, leapfrogging Granadilla Tenerife and their great rivals Barcelona.

Image courtesy of Atletico Madrid Femenino

For Atletico, the result sees them jump from seventh place above Sociedad and Levante. It complements a good week for them – they beat Chenois 5-0 on Tuesday night to secure their place in the last 16 of the Women’s Champions League.

They play the former next, locking horns this coming Tuesday, while Madrid travel to Sporting Huelva the same night.

Featured image courtesy of Atletico Madrid Femenino