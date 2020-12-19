Atletico Madrid bounce back from Madrid derby defeat with 3-1 victory over Elche

Atletico Madrid faced Elche at the Wanda Metropolitano this afternoon hoping to get their title charge back on track.

They did, securing a 3-1 win. A brace from Luis Suarez paired with a late penalty from Diego Costa saw off the challenge of Elche, whose sole reply came in the form of a Lucas Boye goal.

Los Rojiblancos had started the season in ferocious form but suffered a setback last weekend in their 2-0 defeat at city rivals Real Madrid.

Image courtesy of Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone‘s men will have been smarting from the defeat ever since and went into the clash hoping to follow up a comfortable Copa del Rey victory midweek with defeat of Elche.

They started well. Suarez marked his 200th La Liga game with his 151st goal, breaking the deadlock four minutes from half-time to send his team into the break leading.

Image courtesy of Atletico Madrid

Two minutes shy of the hour mark Suarez registered his and Atletico’s second, putting Los Rojiblancos into what looked like cruise control only for Boye to hit back five minutes later.

The hosts held firm, however, and consolidated their victory heading into the final ten thanks to a penalty from Costa.

The result takes Atletico three points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand on second-placed Real Sociedad and one on third-placed Madrid. Elche fall to 15th.

Featured image courtesy of Atletico Madrid