Sergio Ramos on verge of more Real Madrid history

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is one victory away from moving into third place in the club’s all-time list of players with La Liga victories.

Ramos is currently tied with club legend Manolo Sanchis on 312 victories in the top-flight, and now has Raul Gonzalez (327) and Iker Casillas (334) in his sights, as detailed by Marca.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

Ramos and Madrid teammate Marcelo have also won 22 titles each with the club, which is just one short of the all-time club record which is currently held by the great Paco Gento.

Scoring 100 goals in 662 appearances for Los Blancos and he has won 22 trophies for the club including five La Liga titles – including last season’s trophy – and four Champions League crowns.