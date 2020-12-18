Rivaldo criticises Barcelona presidential hopeful stunt: “Laporta has to stop provoking Real Madrid and focus on his ideas”

Former Barcelona star playmaker Rivaldo has criticised Joan Laporta for a publicity stunt in Madrid: “Provoking Real Madrid and the city of Madrid with this step does not seem like a good idea to me. ”

Laporta has set up a promotional billboard less than 200m from the Santiago Bernabeu, home of fierce rivals Real Madrid in a move which made headlines in Spanish football news on Monday.

Laporta’s banner read “looking forward to seeing you again” in a direct message to fans of Madrid, referencing how as Blaugrana president, he led the club into a period of ascendancy over Los Blancos both domestically and in Europe, between 2003 and 2010.

Blaugrana legend and Betfair ambassador Rivaldo has said, as per Marca: “What you have to do is focus more on your own ideas and projects rather than think more about those of your rivals.

“Provoking Real Madrid and the city of Madrid with this step does not seem like a good idea to me.

“I disagree because he does not need to expose himself like this after the great success he had with Barcelona during the first stage of his presidency. With that it is worth for the public to remember him, the fans of the Catalans have not forgotten him.”

Laporta’s presidential rival Victor Font responded to the move earlier in the week by saying that “banners will not win a Champions League, nor solve the club’s debt, nor build a new stadium.”

“Jan, en això ets el putu amo 👏😂 Però amb pancartes, ni guanyarem Champions, ni farem un estadi nou ni resoldrem el deute del Club. Per tant, a contrastar projectes 💪 i ens veiem el dia 24”#sialfutur🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ULYZhNXkND — Víctor Font: Sí al Futur (@sialfutur) December 15, 2020

The elections are continuing to dominate Barcelona news with ESPN Deportes recently outlining how Font was the early frontrunner for the position, of which there are now seven confirmed candidates.

The vote is due to be held on 24 January and each candidate will need the signature approval of at least 2,257 members and to present a guaranteed payment of at least €124.2m to be considered for the vacant position of president.