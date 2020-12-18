Real Madrid train with a full first-team squad for first time this season as Eden Hazard returns

Real Madrid trained with a full first-team squad on Friday for the first time this season as star attacker Eden Hazard returned from his injury.

The details of the session are outlined by Marca, who say that the Belgian is still not at 100 percent fitness but could be included in the squad for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Eibar.

The Belgian has been tormented by injury issues and absences since joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 and suffered a quadriceps injury against Alaves back in November.

Real Madrid news is dominated by a congested fixture schedule, although their qualification through the Champions League is set to ease their injury worries.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult season, and his second campaign is proving similarly frustrating.

Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard are three others who have returned to training following recent injury layoffs.