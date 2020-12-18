Real Madrid members given special offer with club’s new banking partnership

Club members of Real Madrid have been offered a special mortgage rate following the club’s announcement of a new commercial partnership.

Los Blancos have penned a six-year contract with Liderbank which not only includes a significant revenue stream for the club but also has special offers for members of the club, as outlined by a report in Marca.

The bank are offering a fixed-rate loan for up to 30 years with no opening commission with a fixed rate of 1.15 percent, with special rates and commissions for those who are tied to the Spanish capital club.

Madrid members and Madridista card holders will be able to receive a discount on the costs of appraisal and registry when applying for their mortgage, which will have a minimum amount of €200k.

The Spanish champions have completed a long-term commercial partnership with Liderbank, which will expire in the summer of 2026.

Image via realmadrid.com