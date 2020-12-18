Pedri winning friends inside the Barcelona dressing room due to his humility and ability

Pedri has been the brightest spark in what’s been an up-and-down Barcelona season.

The teenager has turned in performances belying his tender age, emerging as the next great hope in the Barcelona midfield and swiftly becoming a favourite of coach Ronald Koeman.

Pedri plays the game like a chess prodigy according to Mundo Deportivo, mastering technical movements while still moving with cunning and opportunism.

Tactically, the boy from the Canary Islands is perfect, covering gaps left open by his other teammates while breaking forward when is warranted and responsible.

This was evident in his last-ditch challenge on Real Sociedad‘s Alexander Isak on Wednesday evening, an effort that saw him clatter into the post.

Said to be a tireless and willing trainer, Pedri has earned many admirers within the Barcelona first team. “He has zero nonsense [about him],” a source within the dressing room has said.

Lionel Messi has embraced him as one of his own, and that’s a status that very few footballers can claim to have attained. Barcelona expect great things of Pedri.

A locker room veteran with 30 years experience at Barcelona has likened Pedri to Andres Iniesta, and has remarked that everyone who works alongside him are amazed by his maturity.

He and Ronald Araujo have won friends in the dressing room due to their humility, dedication and mental strength. This, coupled with an evident technical ability and rare vision, has stood him in good stead indeed.

