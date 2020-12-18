Oscar Mingueza well-placed to capitalise on Barcelona opportunity

Oscar Mingueza has been one of the bright spots for Barcelona in what has been a tumultuous beginning to the season as detailed by Diario Sport.

The 21 year-old centre-back started alongside Ronald Araujo for Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad this past weekend, and performed as adeptly as he has all season.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona

Mingueza, from Santa Perpetua de Mogoda, hasn’t had an easy ride through the lower categories at Barcelona. Isaac Cuenca, Chumi, Araujo and Santiago Ramos Mingo were all in front of him at centre-back, but it’s he, alongside Araujo, who’s made the grade.

Featured image courtesy of Zimbio.

Mingueza was clearly blessed with technical quality and daring, as well as a strong passing ability and knowledge of the team’s style. He was lacking, however, when it came to strength in the challenge and a degree of aggression and forcefulness.

The Catalan has showed great tenacity and persistence to reach the heights he has, however, and now that he’s been given his opportunity by Ronald Koeman he looks well-placed to make the most of it.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona Noticias.