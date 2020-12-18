Long-time Diego Simeone assistant German Burgos: “I texted him after the game against Real Madrid, but he didn’t answer”

Former Atletico Madrid assistant coach German ‘Mono’ Burgos has revealed that Diego Simeone ignored him following on from last week’s Madrid derby loss to Real Madrid.

Burgos and Simeone arrived at Atleti together in 2011 and they had worked closely at the club in the time-frame since, but the former left his position this summer following the expiration of his contract this summer and his idea to seek a managerial position of his own.

The pair have overseen success in the Spanish capital across almost a decade, winning the 2014 La Liga title, winning two Europa League trophies and reaching two Champions League finals – losing to Madrid in each.

Burgos spoke of his relationship with Simeone, in quotes carried by Marca: “I called him when he was sick with Covid. We have a friendship for many years. I have had lunch and dinner with him more than with my family. We have been together eight years in the Argentine national team and five years in Atlético de Madrid as players and then ten as coaches.

“Friends talk when the other friend has something wrong, I don’t like to bother him. I talk to him when something is wrong. It seems he has changed his phone, but I’m going to get a new one because I texted him after the game against Real Madrid, but he didn’t answer.”

In the same interview, Burgos claimed he was close to being appointed at Segunda outfit Real Zaragoza only for the move to fall through when the club changed their sporting director.

Burgos added of Atleti’s title chances: “Atlético are favorites to win La Liga. They are more than favorites, they have championship numbers.”

Burgos was linked to the previously vacant managerial job at Alaves earlier this summer, but the move did not materialise and the Basque club eventually moved to appoint Pablo Machin.

The former goalkeeper spent five years of his playing career at Argentine giants River Plate before moving to Spanish football in 1999, where he had stints at Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid.