Do Spain have the firepower to win European Championships?

Spain made a statement ahead of the European Championships by inflicting the heaviest competitive defeat in Germany’s prestigious history on Joachim Low’s men in their Nations League contest.

A hat-trick from Ferran Torres along with goals from Alvaro Morata, Mikel Oyarzabal and Rodri condemned Die Mannschaft to their worst loss as described here in our article on FootballEspana.net, and paved the way for Luis Enrique’s men to qualify for the Nations League Finals.

The result could have even larger ramifications for the European Championships in 2021 as Spain attempt to retake their place at the pinnacle of the game. Since their dominant stretch between 2008 and 2012, La Roja have fallen away slightly at the top of world football.

They’ve failed to reach the last eight of the World Cup in their last two tournaments, while they were knocked out in the round of 16 at Euro 2016 in an underwhelming performance against Italy.

Even in the first Nations League, Spain finished second behind England in Group A4 after losing to both the Three Lions and Croatia. La Roja displayed a clinical edge to qualify for the 2021 Nations League Finals, although they needed two last-minute goals earlier in the campaign against Germany and Switzerland to avoid defeats that would have left them out of contention.

However, it will be a tough challenge for the would-be outsiders amid the talent at the top, while their own firepower is in question heading into the tournament.

Belgium have an abundance of talent in the final third led by Romelu Lukaku, with Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne and Yannick Carrasco in support. England have Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho. France boast Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial.

Spain’s strength through the middle and in the wide areas has deteriorated over the years, which has resulted in their poor performances in major tournaments. It appears La Roja will head into the Euros with Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno as their options to spearhead the attack.

Morata has proved over the course of his career that he is far from clinical. Moreno has enjoyed a strong start at international level, notching four goals in nine games. He was also exceptional for Villarreal last term but matching the best in Europe at a major tournament could well be beyond him.

Torres showed his clinical edge against Germany, and he has flashed his ability at times for Manchester City, although the 20-year-old needs to work on his consistency. The forward will be heading into his first major tournament and will have to carry the weight of expectations.

There is not a traditional poacher in the ranks in the mould of Kane, Lukaku and Griezmann, which could be the difference between a charge towards the final and another premature exit. Spain’s talented midfield will have to operate at the peak of their powers to create multiple chances for their strikers. All eyes will be on Koke, Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz and Marco Asensio to deliver, unfortunately Xavi and Andres Iniesta are not walking back through the door.

Spain have underwhelmed at major tournaments for the last eight years and are rebuilding their ranks. Their result over Germany showed they can provide a knockout punch, but there is still a lot to prove against the new world order at the top of European football.