Copa del Rey second round draw: Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia discover next opponents

The Second Round draw for the Copa del Rey took place on Friday morning after the First Round was completed earlier this week.

Teams were divided into four pots according to their division in the 2020–21 season; Tercera División teams (fourth tier) were drawn specifically against sides from La Liga, while the remaining Segunda B and Tercera teams were drawn with teams from La Liga and Segunda.

The draw ensured that the remaining clubs in La Liga would specifically face clubs below the second tier of Spanish football in one-off ties that will be played at home to the non-senior clubs, while the remaining lower ranked clubs would face Segunda sides in home matches.

Competition holders Valencia travel to Yeclano, while Atletico Madrid go to Cornella, Sevilla travel to Linares and Real Betis go to Mutilvera.

In other notable ties, Deportivo La Coruna host Alaves as Getafe go to Cordoba.

The four clubs of the Spanish Supercopa – Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Sociedad – will not enter the competition until a later stage.

The games are due to be played on the week of 6 January 2021.

Copa del Rey second round draw

Las Rozas v Eibar

Mutilvera v Real Betis

Alcoyano v Huesca

Zamora or SD Logroñés v Villarreal

Marbella v Real Valladolid

Ibiza v Celta Vigo

Yeclano v Valencia

Cultural y Leonesa v Granada

Poblense or Olot v Osasuna

Linares v Sevilla

Portugalete v Levante

Cordoba v Getafe

Deportivo La Coruna v Alaves

Cornella v Atletico Madrid

Pontevedra v Cadiz

La Nucía v Elche

Socuéllamos v Leganes

Amorebieta v Sporting Gijon

Peña Deportiva v Sabadell

Haro or Linense v Rayo Vallecano

Burgos v Espanyol

Navalcarnero v Las Palmas

Numancia v Almeria

Alcorcon v Real Zaragoza

Castellon v Tenerife

Fuenlabrada v Real Mallorca

Malaga v Real Oviedo

Girona v Lugo