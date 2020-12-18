Barcelona looking to move on highly-paid star this winter

Barcelona are looking to sell Philippe Coutinho this coming winter transfer market according to reports in ARA and Diario Sport.

There are several reasons that the club are looking to move the Brazilian on, of great importance the potential financial benefits.

Carles Tusquets, the president of the management board, is said to be intent on lightening Barcelona’s wage bill while simultaneously making money from a sale.

Coutinho is one of the highest paid players in the squad but this isn’t matched in his importance on the pitch. He started the season as the link between midfield and attack and performed well, but injury led Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Pedri to take his place and flourish.

Coutinho has been shoehorned on the left wing since his return from injury and has been unable to replicate the form he displayed at the beginning the season. His time at the club may have ran its course.

Featured image courtesy of Bundesliga.