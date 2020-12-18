Barcelona legend Xavi makes further controversial comments defending Qatar as a “great place to raise a family”

Xavi Hernandez has once again defended the nation of Qatar and has claimed he “likes pretty much everything about living in Qatar” and claims it is a “great place to raise a family.”

There has been a great deal of criticism that the oil-rich Middle East nation was awarded the rights to host the next tournament, which will be played over winter months rather than in summer.

Aside from the lack of infrastructure, size and football heritage of the nation, there are multiple concerns over the nation’s human rights record.

Xavi previously sparked controversy when stating that the political system in Qatar worked better than it did in Spain.

In 2017, the Spaniard scooped €227k after winning the Doha Bank lottery jackpot , amid scepticism over its legitimacy.

The former Barcelona captain is currently managing Qatari club Al Sadd having finished his playing career at the club after departing the Camp Nou in the summer of 2015.

Indeed, Barcelona news has been dominated by the possibility of Xavi returning to the club.

He has been heavily linked with a return to the club in recent months and indeed the former midfielder maestro Xavi rejected Barcelona over the managerial position in January after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

As cited by Marca, Xavi has said of Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup: “When you walk around Doha and meet its people, their passion for football is clear. I really didn’t know what I was going to find when I first moved here, as it was a completely new experience for me, leaving Barça after 25 years, to go to a part of the world with a different culture and traditions.

“But I must admit that I like pretty much everything about living in Qatar. The weather is incredible, with sun almost every day, and it is a very relaxing place to work as the people are very respectful and friendly. It is also a very safe country with very little crime, making it a great place to raise a family.”