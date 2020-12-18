Barcelona boss Koeman on Valencia spell: “They are not the favourite memories of my career…it’s a complicated place”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has reflected back on his ill-fated spell as Valencia boss without fond memories and by claiming that it “is a complicated place.”

Dutch boss Koeman had a short stint in charge at the Mestalla in the 2007-08 campaign but only lasted five months at the helm.

The Catalan giants – who have had a minor resurgence in form with two successive home victories over Levante and Real Sociedad respectively – play host to Los Che on Saturday in La Liga, in a clash which pits the Dutchman against his former employers.

Koeman has told his pre-match press conference, in quotes carried by Marca: “I know that some former players are commentators, each one is looking for a life. It is not the best memory of my career. I had to make decisions, I can make mistakes like anyone else.

“But at least we won something, the Copa del Rey. It is a complicated place; in 15 years they have had many changes of coach. And it seems that sometimes there is a lack of tranquility in the environment to work calmly.”

Former Valencia skipper David Albelda took to social media back in 2014 to mock the manager, whose performance scrutiny is now dominating Barcelona news.

Albelda’s tweet read: “Today I see people talking about Koeman. Hopefully one day he coaches Barcelona so the league will be more equal.”

Hoy veo a gente hablar de Koeman. Ojalá algún día entrene al Barcelona así se igualaría algo la liga. — david (@dalbelda) January 9, 2014

Real Betis captain Joaquin, another former player at Valencia under Koeman, has previously said this season that he would not want Koeman “even as a kitman” again, as per Cadena Ser.

Despite guiding Valencia to the Copa del Rey title in his one season at the club, Koeman won just 11 of his 34 matches at the helm and he was sacked from his position with his expensively-assembled squad languishing in 15th place in La Liga.

The Blaugrana enter Saturday’s clash six points ahead of Valencia, who have played a game more and languish in 13th.