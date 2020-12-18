Atletico Madrid confirm first-team player tests positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that a player in their first-team squad has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

Goalkeeper Ivo Srbic has no symptoms and is now quaranting at home, with the club confirming that the player is fulfilling the corresponding isolation measures.

Atleti have subsequently activated the strict Covid-19 protocol in order for the player to avoid any social contacts and to enter a period of quarantine, while they will now need negative tests for Covid-19 in order to return to the fray.

The Croatian has established a reputation as one of the best keepers in the Croatian top-flight, with Lokomotiva finishing second in the 2019-20 campaign, before joining Atleti this summer on a four-year deal.

Grbic made his debut for Los Rojiblancos during the midweek Copa del Rey victory over non-senior club Cardassa, but is now set for a spell on the sidelines.