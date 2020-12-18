Atletico Madrid boss Simeone admits he rushed Luis Suarez back from Covid-19 layoff

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted that he brought Luis Suarez back into the first-team too quickly after the striker recovered from Covid-19.

The Uruguayan returned to Atleti action earlier this month having previously returned positive tests for two successive full weeks – a longer time than initially anticipated – having tested positive for the virus after returning from international duty with Uruguay last month.

Suarez has subsequently started three successive matches for Simeone’s side but has been below par in each of those three outings, failing to find the net in each.

The 33-year-old had looked off the pace and lacking match fitness, which Simeone has now admitted was the case and he took responsibility for the situation.

Simeone told his pre-match press conference ahead of the Elche clash this weekend, in relation to Suarez, in quotes carried by Marca: “The first person responsible is me more than him, as soon as he recovered from Covid we selected him to play, without giving him time, but he is a very important player for us.

“The truth is that he needed a better rhythm and hopefully tomorrow, after this week of training, we can now see the footballer in the best shape he is and the player he can be.”

Simeone also responded to quotes from his former assistant German Burgos, which claimed Atleti were favourites for La Liga: “They are opinions, German was with us and knows our way of thinking. We go from game to game, they will not take us out of this line.

“Tomorrow we have an opponent who is doing well.”