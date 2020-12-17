Spanish Supercopa venues confirmed with games no longer in Saudi Arabia

The Spanish FA have confirmed that the Spanish Supercopa will be played across Andalusia next month having controversially been held in Saudi Arabia last year.

The cities of Córdoba, Málaga and Seville – from across Spain’s southernmost and most populous region – will play host to this year’s matches.

🤗⚪️🟢 ¡¡QUÉ GANAS DE VOLVER A VERTE, ANDALUCÍA!! 🏆 La #Supercopa viaja este año hasta las ciudades andaluzas de Córdoba, Málaga y Sevilla para disfrutar del mejor fútbol de élite. 🏟️ ¡¡No se nos ocurre un escenario mejor!! pic.twitter.com/lMx6nZpaD1 — RFEF (@rfef) December 17, 2020

On Thursday, the draw for this season’s tournament pitted Real Sociedad against Barcelona on one side of the draw while Athletic Club Bilbao will face Real Madrid on the other.

The former will take place on 13 January while the latter will take place on 14 January. The final is scheduled to take place on 17 January at Seville’s La Cartuja stadium (pictured).

Los Blancos and the Blaugrana are in the tournament courtesy of finishing in the top two positions in La Liga last season, while Basque duo La Real and Athletic Club are participating having reached the final of last season’s Copa del Rey – which is yet to be played.

Madrid won the competition last season, beating Atletico Madrid in the final held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.