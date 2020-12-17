Spanish Super Cup draw made with Real Madrid and Barcelona avoiding each other in the semi-finals

The Spanish Super Cup draw was made on Thursday afternoon.

Real Sociedad were drawn to play Barcelona on one side of the draw while Athletic Club will face Real Madrid on the other.

The former will take place on January 13th while the latter will take place on January 14th. The final is scheduled to take place on January 17th at Seville’s La Cartuja.

The draw means that the final could be a Clasico or a Basque derby, or it could be neither.

The Spanish Super Cup is contested by the winners and runners up of La Liga (Madrid and Barcelona) and the winners and runners up of the Copa del Rey (Athletic and La Real, although their final hasn’t been played yet due to Coronavirus).

Madrid won the competition last season, beating Atletico Madrid in the final held at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Featured image courtesy of The Independent.