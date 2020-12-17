Spanish football cult hero breaks record in Copa del Rey

Elche club captain Nino has become the oldest ever player to score a goal in the Copa del Rey following his goal against semi-professional side CD Bunol on Wednesday.

The striker netted in the game and set a new competition record as he is aged at 40 years and 189 days in the 2-1 victory, becoming the first player aged 40 or older to net a goal in the tournament.

Marcaron en Copa con el @elchecf… César en 1960 con 39 años y 330 días.

Nino en 2020 con 40 años y 189 días. A ver quien supera eso 😉 https://t.co/YcBQ2LC7CE — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) December 16, 2020

He is the player with the most matches and goals in the history of Segunda division (578 games and 195 goals) and for Elche (461 games and 135 goals), while no other professional footballer has equalled his record of scoring in 23 successive seasons.

Nino will now have his eyes on the record in La Liga, which is currently held by Donato – who scored his final goal in the division aged 40 years and 138 days.

The 40-year-old Nino is the oldest player in La Liga, following the retirement of Cadiz goalkeeper Alberto Cifuentes earlier this season.

Image via Marca