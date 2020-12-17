Sevilla midfielder close to the end of his time at Nervion

Franco Vazquez‘s relationship with Sevilla is said to be in its last days according to a report in Marca.

The Argentine is into his fifth season at the Andalusian club and it’s expected to be his final campaign.

Neither he nor the club appear to have the desire to extend the deal and the only question is whether he goes in January or in the summer.

Vazquez doesn’t feature in coach Julen Lopetegui‘s plans and looks disconnected when he does feature as in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday evening, a game in which he captained Sevilla. He doesn’t look like a man fighting to start.

Sevilla aren’t intent on forcing anyone out of the club as they’re aware they’ll need to make use of their entire squad over a long and difficult season.

Having said that, should an offer arrive in January Sevilla will study it. “He would like to play in Italy again,” his agent, Daniele Piraino said recently. “At the end of his contract in 2021 and being 31 years old, this moment represents a real opportunity.”

As previously mentioned, it’s either a case of a winter or summer departure for the man named Mudo. Either way all roads lead to a goodbye.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.