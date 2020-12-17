Sergio Ramos dedicates his FIFA selection to victims of Covid-19: “We have to continue fighting to win this battle”

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has dedicated his selection into FIFA’s strongest XI for the calendar year of 2020 to the victims of Covid-19.

Ramos was the only Los Blancos player to feature in the XI – despite the club winning the league title earlier this year – and partners Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk in the heart of the defence.

🚨⚽️ ÚLTIMA HORA 🇪🇸 @SergioRamos y @Thiago6, los únicos españoles en el once ideal de la FIFA del 2020 🏆 El once completo: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Alphonso Davies, Kimmich, Thiago Alcántara, De Bruyne, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/KdY4ziCg8T — El Larguero (@ellarguero) December 17, 2020

Ramos has said, in quotes carried by El Espanol: “One of the keys is to always maintain your desire, the ambition and that hunger to win. Despite having won a lot in my career, I still maintain that ambition of continuing to want to win things.

“I like to dream, to achieve new goals. It is what I try, to improve my record and improve as a player. I wanted to thank and thank all the friends of FIFA, FIFPro, dedicating all this award to the families who have suffered from the coronavirus. This award is for all of you.

“Congratulations to my teammates, which for me is a privilege. It is number 11 for me. And congratulations also to all the girls. And congratulations to my teammates from Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team, this individual award is thanks to them.

“Many thanks to those who have voted for us. We have to continue fighting (against Covid) to win this battle and we are sure to win.”

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.

Scoring 100 goals in 660 appearances for Los Blancos and he has won 22 trophies for the club including five La Liga titles – including last season’s trophy – and four Champions League crowns.