Sergio Busquets makes Barcelona history by surpassing Carles Puyol

Sergio Busquets moved past Carles Puyol‘s appearance record for Barcelona after featuring in their 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Wednesday.

That encounter at the Camp Nou was Busquets’s 594th senior appearance for the Blaugrana, moving past legendary defender Puyol’s figure of 593.

Xavi (767), Lionel Messi (747) and Andres Iniesta (674) are now the three club legends who remain ahead of Busquets in the standings – and it is unclear if the experienced 32-year-old will catch any of those trio of stars.

🆕 @5sergiob is now 4️⃣th on Barça’s all-time appearances list with … 👇 pic.twitter.com/iPUVEp1SOU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 17, 2020

Barcelona news this year has been dominated by the rejuvenation of the squad with multiple exits of ageing stars, but the central midfielder remains a key part of their first-team.

Busquets’ 594 games are spread across six competitions. The defensive midfielder has played 390 games in La Liga, 117 in the Champions League, 64 in the Copa del Rey, 15 in the Spanish Super Cup, five in the Club World Cup and three in the European Super Cup.

Busquets made his debut at 20 at the beginning of the legendary 2008/09 season under Pep Guardiola, against Racing on September 13th. The Blaugrana would go on to win the treble that season.

Image via Barcelona