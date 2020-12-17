Safe passage for Primera clubs in tonight’s Copa del Rey action

There was much talk this week about the magic of the cup and the possibility for there to be some upsets in this week’s Copa del Rey action across Spain.

The competition is actually designed to facilitate upsets, with minnows getting drawn against the top dogs from the first round and getting home advantage.

It didn’t, however, work out that way. All six Primera teams advanced this evening with the minimum of fuss.

Granada beat San Juan 2-0 at Estadio San Juan. Kenedy opened the scoring after barely a minute before Jorge Molina doubled their lead in the 26th minute.

Getafe secured a late 2-1 victory over Anaitasuna at Txerloia Futbol Zelaia. The hosts had taken the lead shortly before the hour mark only for Enes Unal to equalise in the 73rd minute. Angel Rodriguez then found the winner with a penalty in the 90th minute to save Getafe’s blushes.

Cadiz beat Ribadumia 2-0 at Complejo Deportivo A Senra. The Andalusians took the lead in the 33rd minute before Filip Malbasic doubled their advantage in the 52nd minute.

Real Betis recorded a straightforward 2-0 victory at Estadio de La Condomina over Murcia. Martin Montoya opened the scoring for the Andalusians in the 44th minute before Guido Rodriguez sealed the deal 15 minutes from time.

Eibar beat Racing Rioja 2-0 at Estadio El Salvador. Pedro Leon scored a brace, his first in the 32nd minute and his second eight minutes from time.

Celta Vigo filleted Llanera 5-0 at Estadio Pepe Quimaran, continuing the Eduardo Coudet revolution. Lauti opened the scoring for the Galicians before Nolito (twice), Emre Mor and Hugo Mallo completed the job.

