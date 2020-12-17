Real Madrid star aims to overcome bad luck and convince Zidane

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has been blighted by bad luck this season but is now working hard to convince boss Zinedine Zidane, report Marca.

As pointed out by the report, the Norwegian has had to overcome several setbacks that have impaired his integration into the team’s dynamics which began with discomfort in his patellar tendon in his right leg, an injury which also troubled him in his final weeks last season at Real Sociedad.

Odegaard’s return to Madrid following a season on loan at the Basque club was confirmed back in August and the Norwegian is now being integrated into the first-team squad.

Real Madrid news in the coming months is likely to be defined by the midfielder’s potential impact, but it remains unclear how prominent a role he may have.

Odegaard started the first two La Liga games of the season against Real Sociedad and Betis for Madrid, but then suffered muscular injuries which saw him miss six matches and then another three.

Now aged 22, the former teenage prodigy appears to have recovered from his injury problems and is looking to play a major role for Madrid going forwards.