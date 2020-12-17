Real Madrid and Barcelona stars selected in FIFA Team of the Year

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos – the captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively – have been included in FIFA’s Team of the Year for 2020.

The two veteran players are the only Spain-based stars in the team – dominated by Bayern Munich and Liverpool stars – with Spain international Thiago Alcantara included.

🚨⚽️ ÚLTIMA HORA 🇪🇸 @SergioRamos y @Thiago6, los únicos españoles en el once ideal de la FIFA del 2020 🏆 El once completo: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Alphonso Davies, Kimmich, Thiago Alcántara, De Bruyne, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo y Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/KdY4ziCg8T — El Larguero (@ellarguero) December 17, 2020

Messi has remained an emblematic star for the Catalan giants, for whom he has netted 642 goals in a total of 747 first-team appearances – including eight in 16 appearances this season.

The Argentine captain – whose uncertain future continues to dominate Barcelona news – remains instrumental for the Blaugrana.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

With Ramos out of contract in the Spanish capital next summer and celebrating his 35th birthday in March, Madrid may now be beginning to plan for life without their talismanic captain.

Scoring 100 goals in 660 appearances for Los Blancos and he has won 22 trophies for the club including five La Liga titles – including last season’s trophy – and four Champions League crowns.