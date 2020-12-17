Martin Odegaard faces a battle upon return from injury to break into Real Madrid midfield

A very strong week-and-a-bit for Real Madrid has turned a potential crisis into a situation blessed with an air of positivity.

One player who’s failed to make an impact for Los Blancos so far this season, however, is Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian playmaker is said to be suffering for another muscular problem with soreness in his left leg according to Diario AS.

Odegaard has featured in six La Liga games and two Champions League games, putting together 362 minutes in total during which he’s neither scored nor assisted.

His return to the first team is said to be close, however, and he’ll have more of an opportunity to shine given the more positive air surrounding the club. He does however, have to find a way to break into a team with four high-performing midfielders in Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde.

The first trio have been integral to Madrid’s revival, with the fourth offering vital legs and the chance to give the others a break. Odegaard will be hoping to hit the ground running but he has a challenge on his hands to displace the three wise men and gain a consistent starting role.

Featured image courtesy of NewsBeezer.