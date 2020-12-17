Lionel Messi votes Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe as top two choices in Fifa’s The Best awards

Bayern Munich marksman Robert Lewandowski has won Fifa’s The Best award, beating Barcelona‘s Lionel Messi and ex-Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Pole won the treble with Bayern last season, the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League. He was also the top scorer in each of these tournaments.

Messi and Ronaldo have won four of the five awards awarded of this kind since they created it in 2016. Ronaldo won it for the first two years while Messi won it the last two, with Madrid playmaker Luka Modric winning it in 2018.

Messi’s voting record for this year has been released in a report by Diario Sport. The Argentine’s choice actually put the eventual winner, Lewandowski, at third place, instead opting for his friend Neymar Junior in the top spot.

In second place Messi put Kylian Mbappe, Neymar’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain. The ranking is loaded in many ways.

Neymar has spoken publicly about his desire to play with Messi again, and PSG are one of the clubs most strongly linked with him should he decide to move on when his contract expires in the summer.

Barcelona are also scheduled to play PSG in the upcoming last 16 of the Champions League.

In another curiosity revealed by the voting records, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni didn’t grant Messi first place in his selection, instead placing Sadio Mane above him with Neymar just below.

