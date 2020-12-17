Lionel Messi shows generosity towards Barcelona fan outside club facilities

Talismanic Barcelona captain Lionel Messi showed his generous side outside the club’s training facilities on Thursday when approached by fans.

The Argentine captain – whose uncertain future continues to dominate Barcelona news – was leaving the club’s training ground in his car and, as often happens, a small group of the club’s supporters were gathered outside in the hope of catching a glimpse of their heroes.

Messi pulled his car up alongside the small group of fans gathered outside and reached for the club’s shirt that was sitting on his passenger’s seat, before winding down his window and handing the top to the waiting fan.

Messi stopped to give this fan a jersey ❤️ (via fcbkyrylo/TikTok) @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/mGjHZavzWX — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2020

The footage was uploaded by TikTok user fcbkyrylo, with the fan repeatedly saying to the Argentine superstar how much he loved him.

Messi has remained an emblematic star for the Catalan giants, for whom he has netted 642 goals in a total of 747 first-team appearances – including eight in 16 appearances this season.