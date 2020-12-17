La Liga president admits: “It would be irresponsible to ask for fans in stadiums now”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that now is not the correct time to make a request for fans to return to stadiums.

Fans have not been allowed to attend any senior matches across Spanish football since the original postponement of sport across Europe in March, when the Covid-19 pandemic began to take hold across the continent.

However, fans have been allowed into stadiums on a limited basis in non-professional football in certain grounds and as things stand, there are no plans to extend limited entry into the top two divisions in Spain.

Tebas has now met with Irene Lozano, the government minister for sport, and has admitted that a fan return right now is unlikely.

He has said, as per Marca: “It would be irresponsible to ask for fans in stadiums now. It is not the right thing to do with what is happening right now in the country.

“We are aware that we are facing a phenomenon in which we do not know what is going to happen neither in the next 10 days nor in the next three. The right thing to do is to wait for Christmas to pass, because of everything we are reading that is happening across Spain. Taking another type of decision would be unwise. We are going to wait and on January 15 we will analyse what happens. It is the right thing to do.”

The La Liga news update follows confirmation earlier this month English football is allowed a limited return of fans to sports depending on the area’s status of the ‘tier system’ that is deployed across the country, but it does not appear likely at the current moment that the Spanish government would sanction a similar staggered return for La Liga.