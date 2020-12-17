Jordi Alba praises Barcelona team full of “desire and attitude”

Barcelona went into Wednesday evening’s clash with league leaders Real Sociedad in need of victory.

The Catalans were nine points behind La Real before kick off and should they lose the gap would have been extended to 12.

They didn’t. The Blaugrana went a goal down to the Basques but rallied to secure a 2-1 victory, with Jordi Alba opening the scoring with his weaker foot before Frenkie de Jong scored their second.

Barcelona controlled the first half comfortably against what was quite a jaded La Real team. The second half was more tense but they managed to hold out for an important win.

Alba also assisted for De Jong’s goal and was instrumental in what could prove an important comeback for Ronald Koeman‘s team. He was pleased post-game.

The match was “the best of the whole year due to desire and attitude” he said in comments carried by Diario Sport. “We have all gone together and I have seen Barcelona wanting to play a great game. We have fought for each ball as if it were the last and we have known how to suffer.

“The attitude was fundamental” for Alba. “We played a great team and we really wanted to make a great game and win it. In the first half we had more of the ball and we played better but in the second half we managed to hold on.”

The full-back said that “Real Sociedad is one of the best teams in La Liga” and was convinced that the victory will help Barcelona improve their performance.

“The game has to give us confidence to continue scoring points and fight for La Liga until the end.”

The result leaves Barcelona in fifth position in La Liga, just six points off top spot. The Blaugrana welcome Valencia to Camp Nou at the weekend before a trip to Real Valladolid midweek.

